A special Father’s Day to one Elmira man

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – while most dads will be celebrating Father’s Day fishing, golfing, or grilling. However one Elmira man is spending it at the hospital.

This father’s day was particularly special for Bryan Ellis since today is when he became a dad.

“It was kind of a surprise but we’re glad, we’re happy,” exclaimed Ellis.

Him and his girlfriend, Bridgette Hetrick, were not expecting baby Oliver today.

“Crazy,” said Ellis. “The original plan was this Tuesday the 23, and things got sped up.”

He said his instincts kicked in right away.

“It’s like instantly felt like I was a father like something I never felt before,” said Ellis.”There was definitely a whole change the way I felt about everything.”

Ellis looks most forward to seeing baby Oliver grow up.

“Watching him grow,” stated Ellis. “Playing sports with him.”

Some dads are enjoying their Father’s Day like that, playing golf with their sons. Harry Edwards, a dad of 26 years, is out with his youngest son playing golf at the Mark Twain Golf Course this Sunday.

“This is our first annual [golfing competition] and we made it a competition for yearly bragging rights,” said Edwards.

Edward recalls the time his son, Ryan, was born and said why Father’s Day is important to him.

“Ryan when he was young, in utero was diagnosed with some conditions and it took me from being a hardcore honorably discharged combat Marine Corps veteran,” said Edwards. “He brought down my walls I call it the kryptonite when he was in the Buffalo Children’s Hospital and makes me want to cry right now.”

As a new dad, Ellis sums up what it’s like having his son come into his life on Father’s Day.

“It was definitely a miracle,” said Ellis.