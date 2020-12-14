Additional free rapid COVID-19 testing for Steuben residents

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- The Steuben County Public Health Department is continuing its partnership with Corning Community College to provide additional dates of free COVID-19 rapid testing at the Corning Community College Health Education Center (HEC).

Testing will be available on December 15 and December 16. The HEC is located at 132 Denison Parkway East, Corning. Participants should park in the building’s lot off Chemung Street.

“The testing was very successful last week with the support of Corning Community College,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Individuals were able to get a free rapid test, and positives were successfully identified to slow the spread in Steuben County.”

The testing will be available:

Tuesday, December 15 from 9 am – 12 pm, 1 pm – 4 pm

Wednesday, December 16 from 9 am – 12 pm, 1 pm – 4 pm

Testing is free and open to Steuben County residents. Participants must pre-register in order to be

tested here. Scroll down to register for the specific day desired. Each individual in the vehicle or household who wants to get tested will need to register separately. Participants should show up at their designated appointment time to allow for safe traffic patterns. Participants must park in the HEC’s parking lot. Wear a face covering and social distance onsite. Enter the building at your scheduled appointment time.

Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If a printed copy of the results is needed, notify the individual at the check-in location.

After being swabbed, participants are to wait in their vehicles for results. Results will be provided at the site within approximately 15 – 30 minutes.