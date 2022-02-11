A’don Allen: First black councilman in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Meet A’don Allen III, grandson of A’don Allen Senior. You may be familiar with that name because he’s historical in the Elmira community.

Allen III explains, “he was born in 1916 passed away in 1994. He was the first African American to ever serve in as a county legislator. He also then was one of the first black man to serve as on the Elmira city council. He served in a lot of different roles, including he was deputy mayor at one point in time.”



A’don Allen Senior made a lot of contributions to try to better the area. “He was big with D.A.R.E and really cleaning up a lot of the drug use in Dewittsburg, East Gate area. He was very much about getting, voter registration and getting people in his district to be to vote and to be more a part of the civic process in Elmira.”

Being a descendent and even a namesake of someone who left such a historic impact on the community, Allen III shares what that means to him. “For me, it’s a it’s funny, it’s kind of a double-edged sword. Because sometimes you have this need to kind of have this pressure on yourself to live up to those standards, but he always told me, to be my own person and to not do that. “

Allen has figured out how to take what he learned from his grandfather and lead his own path.

“I’ve taken a lot of the lessons that I learned from him and what I do as far as being a coach and being a mentor and doing my job through the YWCA of getting out and spreading the word so I think for me, it’s a lot of I took a lot of the same lessons I just went a different route. I didn’t do the politics route. I did it more from a groundswell of being out in the community and spreading a word in a different kind of way.”



He reflects on how he think his grandfather would feel about where the community stands now saying, “I think he would be really happy with a lot of the things that are going on. I think the downtown revitalization would be something he would definitely be for. He was always proud of this community and he was always proud of, of what it stood for. And I think as pieces of a community started to go away in the years leading up to his passing, I think, you know, it was it was it was difficult for him to see, you know, so many businesses leave and downtown not thriving the way it used to. So, I think he would really be excited about the revitalization and bringing people into the you know, the hub that is Elmira.



As we celebrate this black history month the legacy of A’don Allen continues through his kin and beyond. “He was very proud of of his heritage. He was very, you know, he was very much involved in trying to uplift the the African American community here in Elmira, and I think that he would be proud that there’s a new set of people who are still doing the same work that he did, including me.”