Aherne, O’Sullivan formally nominated to NY Supreme Court

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Elizabeth Aherne and Patrick O’Sullivan have been formally nominated as the Republican Party’s candidates for the New York Supreme Court Sixth Judicial District.

Aherne, of Ithaca, is running to fill the vacancy created by the recent retirement of Tompkins County-based State Supreme Court Justice, Robert C. Mulvey. O’Sullivan, of Cazenovia, is running to fill a new seat that was recently created by the State Legislature. The two Republican candidates are running in a district with multiple open seats so they are not running against each other.

The Sixth Judicial District includes Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins Counties.

I’m honored to have earned the trust of the Delegates to serve as one of the two Republicans on the ballot for these positions,” said Aherne. “A Justice of the Supreme Court must understand the issues facing people from all walks of life in order to find workable, fair and just outcomes.”

Aherne has been practicing law as a transactional attorney and litigator for more than 20 years. For the past 12 years, Aherne has owned and operated her own private law practice in Ithaca.

“Thank you to the dozens of Delegates who traveled here today to help us take this important step in officially being placed on the ballot for State Supreme Court in this year’s election,” said O’Sullivan. “The cases and issues presented in the Sixth Judicial District are varied and often complex.”

O’Sullivan has served as Madison County Court Judge for six years, following his election in 2015. He previously served for 14 years on the local court level in the Village of Cazenovia and Town of Nelson, has been an attorney for over 30 years, and served as a prosecutor on the county level early in his legal career.