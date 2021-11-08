All Saints Academy is collecting coats for their Thanksgiving drive in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – All Saints Academy is practicing thankfulness throughout November.

Every month the elementary school curates community service projects that align with a theme.

This year, All Saints Academy is focusing on coats for the Thanksgiving service project.

“While I know food pantries could use more food, I think being warm is also a luxury that people need as well,” said Vincent Pollaro, Third Grade Teacher, All Saints Academy

The third-grade students of All Saints Academy are proud to participate in this holiday coat drive.

“I thought this coat drive was cool,” said Liam McLaughlin, Student, All Saints Academy

“If I had it my way, I would collect 500 coats but, I’m thankful for whatever I get,” said Pollaro

All Saints Academy wants to make sure that different charities can benefit from this coat drive.