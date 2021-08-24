Amtrak reportedly picks up final CAF passenger car in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Amtrak reportedly left CAF USA on Tuesday, picking up its final passenger car from the production facility.

According to a Facebook post, the Amtrak train left Albany Monday morning around 7:30 on its way to Elmira.

An 18 News reporter shot video of the Amtrak engine pulling the CAF-produced passenger car through downtown Elmira Tuesday morning.

According to CAF USA, in 2010, Amtrak awarded CAF the production of 130 cars for their long-distance services. The order included 25 sleepers, 25 dining cars, 55 baggage to be produced at CAF’s site in Elmira Heights.