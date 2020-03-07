Annual Cabin Fever event kicks off #ExploreCorning Week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Friday night’s mix of rain and snow didn’t stop Southern Tier residents from celebrating the Gaffer District’s Annual “Cabin Fever” event in Corning.

The event kicked off #ExploreCorning Week—which is held annually to help beat the winter blues. The week-long celebration highlights the unique experiences Corning’s Gaffer District has to offer.

Market Street and Northside were filled with wine tasting, beer sampling, free products and special promotions. The Harmonious Chorus even performed on Centerway Stage.

Nate Basch is the Director of Events for Corning’s Gaffer District. He spoke to 18 News about how the event has grown over the years.

“We’ve seen the event grow by the number of people coming out. This year we had somewhere between 500-600 people who purchased tickets and came down tonight,” Basch said. “Also, the number of vendors that we’ve got in and the number of businesses participating. So we’re really excited and we think that from a business, community and craft beverage perspective, we’re really growing and seeing it get better every year.”

Over 30 different wineries, distilleries, and breweries from the Finger Lakes region participated in Cabin Fever.

The event even featured the “drink Responsibly Designated Driver Program which provided special tokens of appreciation to designated drivers.