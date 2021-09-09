Apple picking season resumes

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- Apple picking season is in full swing.

Apples and more in Watkins Glen was open last year. The biggest challenge they faced was managing within covid safety guidelines. Surprisingly they were busier than ever.

“Once I got going for the year, you know, last year, especially last year more than this year… It wasn’t really too difficult. It’s more of a, getting things set up in a way that was safe and effective for everyone to have a good time. I would hope for at least the same amount of people. I always hope for more. With all the new customers that I saw last year I’m hoping it’s at least the same,” says Alec Moore, owner of ‘Apples and Moore.’

Moore says this year they are prepared to follow the same guidelines they put in place last year.

On weekends he estimates an average of around 2 to 3-thousand customers!