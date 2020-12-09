Arctic League application for Christmas gifts

(WETM)- The Arctic League is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization whose mission is to ensure that no child in Chemung County goes without gifts on Christmas. This year is set a goal of raising $125,000 to ensure that all children ages 1-12 in Chemung County have a Merry Christmas.

The organization broadcasted its annual telethon from the WETM-TV studio on Dec. 6 to raise money for children in need of holiday gifts this season. This year’s Arctic League Telethon raised $22,369.

Residents of Chemung County who would like to apply for Christmas gifts this year can apply before Dec. 15 on the Arctic League website.