Arctic League Telethon 2020 raises $22,369

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This year’s Arctic League Telethon raised $22,369.

The Arctic League’s goal was to raise $125,000 this year to ensure that all children ages 1-12 in Chemung County have a Merry Christmas. The telethon was held socially distant this year due to the pandemic with speakers tuning in from different locations.

Christina Sonsire, Arctic League’s secretary and board member, says hearing the names coming in was overwhelming.

“Today was just extraordinary to hear the number of people from our community calling in to donate, we know that this is an extraordinary time for our community and so many people are hurting. So our message to the community throughout this has been. If you can donate, please do so but if not, we’re going to make Christmas happen this year in Chemung County. “

The Arctic League Board is very pleased with the generosity of the wide community of donors to Elmira’s oldest charity, especially at a time of so much need for so many. Tom Seem, Arctic League director

Sonsire said the Arctic League recognizes 2020 as a tough year for families. She said if you’re in need of gifts to go to the Arctic League website and apply. Here is the link to make donations.