ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Holiday season has begun here in the Twin Tiers as the Arctic League kicked off its 2022 Christmas Campaign.

The Arctic League has been serving Chemung County for 110 years now. Today was the unofficial start to the holidays as the Arctic League opened its ‘Big Book’ for the 2022 Christmas Campaign.

“This is extremely, extremely special and I know really no other organization like this, the number of volunteers that we get, which could total two or 300 or more per year without a single paid employee and to be able to accomplish what we accomplish helping give Christmas gifts to what could be nearly 3,000 children in our community, that’s really impressive and very special,” says Jeff Streeter, President of the Arctic League Board of Directors.

The goal, again, is to raise $130,000 which according to Streeter, they are able to fulfill their mission year after year thanks to the help and support from the community. The Arctic League broadcast will be held on November 27th from 10 am to 1 pm at Mandeville Hall, Clemens Center. “The broadcast is traditionally our physical beginning of our fundraising activities as the broadcast brings in a large amount of our goal,” says Tom Seem the chair of the Broadcast Committee. “We’re really looking forward to getting a large chunk of donations from people who understand what we do and are willing to give to make this work happen.”

During the broadcast, anyone that would like to donate may be able to do it live. However, there are other ways to donate. Donations can be made to the Arctic League by sending the contributions to Arctic League Inc, P.O. Box 113, Elmira, New York 14902, donating online or by visiting one of the several auxiliary ‘Big Book’ sites located throughout the community.