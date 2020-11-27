Arctic League releases gift bag delivery details

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Arctic League organizers have released details for delivery volunteers.
According to organizers, if you are outside of the City of Elmira, nothing has changed and you will receive your deliveries as normal. Delivery volunteers in Elmira are asked to start showing up for deliveries no earlier than 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.
DELIVERY VOLUNTEERS:
- Enter from College Ave. to the Arctic League Building where there will be three lines for vehicles. Remain in your vehicle until further instruction.
- You will be handed an envelope to fill out with your name and phone number. You are asked to provide your own pen/pencil.
- You will be directed to the loading spot where organizers will load three families’ worth of bags into your vehicle. Tags will be placed in your envelope.
- You will then be directed when it’s time to leave for delivery.
- You are to immediately deliver the packages. If no one is home, try calling the recipient and make arrangements to deliver at a later time. Do not return packages to Arctic League until Christmas morning.
- Yes, you can return to deliver more packages! Arctic League organizers are seeking more volunteers for re-deliveries on Christmas morning starting at 7 a.m.
GIFT BAG RECIPIENTS:
- Volunteers will be delivering packages throughout the day on Thursday, Dec. 24 starting at 9 a.m.
- Please try to have someone home as there must be someone there to receive the packages.
- Call (607) 733-4576 if you do not receive your package by 3 p.m.
- Packages will be redirected Christmas morning and cannot be left unaccepted.
- If there are any changes, call them into Arctic League prior to Dec. 24.