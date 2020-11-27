Arctic League releases gift bag delivery details

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at the American Legion from 7 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Every two seconds somebody needs blood according to the red cross and Thanksgiving is no exception to that.

Those who signed up for an appointment received a full-sized pie and a free t-shirt. The Regional Market Manager of the American Red Cross, Shawn O'Hargan says those items were just a way to give back to donors.