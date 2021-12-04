Arctic League Telethon Stream 2021

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – For over 100 years, The Arctic League has provided gifts on Christmas morning to needy children in Chemung County. In 2020, due to the generous support of our community through donations and volunteer hours, the Arctic League was able to purchase and deliver gifts for nearly 1,600 families with over 3,200 children!

We will be streaming the Live Telethon above in this story on Sunday, December 4th between 10 AM and 1 PM.

Every year from mid-November until just before Christmas, the Arctic League accepts applications for Christmas morning deliveries. The office is staffed by the Chemung Volunteer Action Corps (CVAC) who assist clients in completing the application and making that all required information is collected.

Once a family’s application is complete, another volunteer inputs the information into our system, which checks for inconsistencies. Labels are then printed that are placed onto packing tags. These tags contain the information that is used to pack the bags for delivery.

Other duties such as filing, mailing the Annual Report, and answering general questions are always performed in a cheerful, professional, and confidential manner.

The Arctic League is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization whose mission is to ensure that no child in Chemung County goes without gifts on Christmas.

If you would prefer to mail your donation, the mailing address for the Arctic League is:

Arctic League

P.O. Box 113

Elmira, NY 14902