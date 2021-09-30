Arkport man dies after lifetime of public service

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Arkport Hose Company Fire Chief and Hornellsville Public Safety Commissioner has passed away at the age of 80.

According to his obituary, Ronald Kennell died peacefully on Monday, September 27 in UR St. James Hospital following a lifetime of service in Steuben County.

Born in Dansville in 1941, Kennell worked for the Village of Arkport Department of Public Works for over 28 years, holding the position of Superintendent when he retired. He was also elected to the Hornellsville Town Council for 24 years, serving as Highway Commissioner for 12 years, Public Safety Fire Commissioner for 7 years, as well as Deputy Supervisor.

A lifetime member of the Arkport Hose Company, he was Fire Chief for 15 years and as fire investigator, as well as a member of the Steuben County Fire Association, serving as Past President.

His obituary also said he was a councilman of the Hornellsville Town board, a caretaker for the Heritage hills Cemetery, and served on the Arkport Zoning Board.

More information for calling hours and a firefighter service can be found here.