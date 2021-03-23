Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available on Wednesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) –Arnot Health announces a Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic, offering first-dose Pfizer vaccine. As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday there were over 700 appointments available.

On Wednesday, March 24 from 9 am to 5 pm, a clinic will take place at the Arnot Mall Event Center at 3300 Chambers Road in Horseheads. New York State residents, and those who work in New York State, aged 50 and over, can register for an appointment using Arnot’s online system here.

Arnot Health asks that you please bring your insurance card to your appointment, as there is a potential that your insurance will be billed for an administrative fee, but the patient will have no out-of-pocket cost.

In addition to the age eligibility, people with these underlying conditions are also allowed to be vaccinated:

• Body Mass Index of 30 or greater – calculate here:

• Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

• Chronic kidney disease

• Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive

pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic

fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

• Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

• Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery

disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

• Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

• Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

• Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia

• Liver disease