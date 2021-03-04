Arnot Health holds vaccine clinic at Arnot Mall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Arnot Health is holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Thursday, March 4, at the Arnot Mall, 3300 Chambers Road, Horseheads. All appointments are already taken.

Those who have an appointment for this clinic are asked to enter the Arnot Event Center from the parking lot entrance. The entrance is on the side of the mall that faces Target and Best Buy on County Route 64.

Arnot Health receives limited vaccine supplies from the New York State Department of Health which, in turn, receives it from the federal government. The flow of vaccine is unpredictable and everyone involved is doing all they can to increase the availability. As soon as more vaccine clinics are scheduled, Arnot will make an announcement on their website.

To date, Arnot Health has administered more than 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. They are grateful for their partnership with Arnot Mall management for the use of their facility, which is centrally located near I-86 and handicapped accessible. Arnot also wants to thank Erway Ambulance Services, which has provided both vaccinators and medical personnel on standby during clinics.