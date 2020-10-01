Arnot health unveiling 5 new treatment areas in emergency department

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is bringing 5 newly renovated treatment areas to their emergency department on Friday.

Spacelabs Healthcare provided up-to-date patient monitoring technology for the rooms.

For local doctors treating patients amid a global pandemic, this new feature is warmly welcomed according to Dr. Jeremy Lux.

“The more streamlined and better the processes you have, and the newer and more up to date equipment you have, the better will be anytime during a pandemic even more so because you’re going to be scraped a little bit thin with how busy you are, and your overall bandwidth, anything that can enhance that or giving you expansive capabilities and monitoring, not directly in the patient room, but from anywhere in the department will be have a tremendous benefit,” said Lux.

The renovation includes up-to-date technology for the staff and patients, and the new rooms have more privacy features with solid doors and noise reduction. Another new asset will be equipment carts which will be locked until scanned by a name badge.

These new features will help staff take care of patients according to the Assistant Director of Emergency Services, Diana Durfey.

“That gives us a little more room to take care of patients,” said Durfey. “Oh I absolutely believe it was essential the last upgrade of our emergency department was done in the early 2000s. ER is very different now in the volume of patients and the acuity of the patients, and we needed to improve our flow to help our patients get into the emergency department more quickly.”

The project includes an 8,600 square-foot observation unit, and more capacity in general expanding the number of treatment rooms from 21 to 32.

The full completion of the expansion project is scheduled for spring or summer of 2021.

