Arnot Health Vaccination Clinics

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Arnot Health is offering several upcoming clinics for residents to receive Covid-19 vaccines. Pfizer (12 & older) and Moderna (18 & older) 1st & 2nd dose; Janssen / J&J single-dose (18 & older); Moderna and Pfizer 3rd-dose supplemental; Moderna, Pfizer & J&J booster vaccines are all available at all clinics.

Arnot Health has been the local leader in the vaccine effort, giving more than 41,000 doses since late December of last year.

You may register for adult vaccine clinics, or walk-in until 30 minutes before the end of the clinic.

Arnot is also offering the authorized Pfizer pediatric vaccine for those ages 5 to 11. Appointments must be made for Pediatric vaccines – no walk-ins will be allowed. Call 1-800-952-2662 for information and appointments.

Clinics will be held in various locations and at times to fit any schedule:

– Arnot Mall Event Center – Every Wednesday through February – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

– Watkins Glen Community Center – Every Friday through February – 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

– Bradford Fire Department – Wednesday, January 26 – 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

– Watkins Glen Community Center – January 28 and February 4 and February 18 – 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm PEDIATRIC VACCINE CLINICS FOR THOSE 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED, NO WALK-INS ALLOWED

– Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, February 1 – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

– Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Tuesday, February 8 – 11:00 am – 5:30 pm

– Elmira College Cowles Hall – Thursday, February 10 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

– Economic Opportunity Program – Friday, February 11 and Friday, February 25 – 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm PEDIATRIC VACCINE CLINICS FOR THOSE 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED, NO WALK-INS ALLOWED

APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED, NO WALK-INS ALLOWED

Appointments can be made for adult vaccines by here or by calling 1-800-952-2662.