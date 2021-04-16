Arnot Health vaccine clinic welcomes walk-ins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As the race continues to vaccinate the Twin Tiers with the covid-19 vaccine Arnot Health is hosting a vaccine clinic today at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Arnot Health announces that walk-ins are welcome at our Covid-19 vaccine clinics. Residents can register online, at arnothealth.org, or by calling 1-800-952-2662, or by simply coming to a clinic and completing the registration documents on-site. The times and locations for the clinics are below:

– 1st Dose Pfizer Clinic – Friday, April 16 from 8 am to 5 pm – Arnot Ogden Medical Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira

– 1st Dose Pfizer Clinic – Saturday, April 17 from 9 am to 2:30 pm – Arnot Mall Event Center, Horseheads

– 1st Dose Moderna Clinic – Tuesday, April 20 from 8 am to 6:30 pm – Arnot Ogden Medical Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira

– 1st Dose Pfizer Clinic – Wednesday, April 21 from 4 pm to 7 pm – Neighborhood Transformation Center, 314 W Church St., Elmira