HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Patients of Arnot Health in Horseheads are advised to go to Arnot’s Corning location today since the office is closed.

The medical office in Horseheads is closed due to a water main break.

On the Arnot Health Facebook page, any patients with respiratory issues were advised to visit their Southport location.

Here’s a link to all Arnot Health locations.

Stick with 18 News online and on-air for the latest developments.