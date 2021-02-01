Athens Borough issues Snow Emergency

ATHENS, PA (WETM) – Athens Borough Mayor Francis Roupp III has issued a Snow Emergency for the Athens Borough starting at 1 PM today, until 8 PM Tuesday.

This morning Mayor Roupp III, announced that starting at 1 PM today that there will be a snow emergency in effect. All residents are requested to please remove all vehicles that are parked on any Borough streets.

According to the press release from the Athens Borough, when there is any snowfall where the snow remains on the street that requires it to be plowed and the Mayor declares a snow emergency, it shall be unlawful at any time for any reason to park a motor vehicle or allow a motor vehicle to remain parked anywhere on any street that hinders the removal of snow. Said prohibition shall apply to all streets of the Borough. Travel on roadways within Athens Borough during a snow emergency is also restricted.

