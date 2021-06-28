Average gas price in Elmira drops, but NY continues to see increase in gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas has gone up on both a national level and here in the New York State.

As of Monday morning, New York’s average price is $3.15 per gallon — an increase of two cents since last week. Pennsylvania’s average price is currently $3.19 up two cents since last week. The national average is up three cents to $3.10.

One year ago, the New York State average was $2.25, With Pennsylvania at $2.43 a gallon, while the country’s was $2.18.

Here are the averages across different parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.10 (up two cents since last Monday)

Binghamton – $3.10 (up one cent since last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.07 (no change since last Monday)

Elmira – $3.06 ( down two cents since last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.11 (up one cent since last Monday)

Rochester – $3.09 (no change since last Monday)

Rome – $3.22 (up two cents since last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.13 (up two cents since last Monday)

Watertown – $3.18 (up two cents since last Monday)

Williamsport, PA – $3.16 (up one cent since last Monday)

“Demand for gasoline is on the rise as schools have wrapped up and summer travel is in full swing,” AAA says. “Daily crude prices have not been this high since October 2018.”

To find the lowest gas prices in the Twin Tiers, you can use the Twin Tiers Gas Tracker.