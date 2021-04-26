Average gas prices are up across NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are up, and that goes for New York and the country as a whole.

According to AAA, the national average is up two cents at $2.89 per gallon. A year ago, it was $1.78.

New York’s average price went up three cents since last week. It’s now $2.92, but was $2.19 a year ago.

Pennsylvania’s average price went up four cents since last week. It’s now $3.00, however a year ago it was $2.04.

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.88 (up three cents since last week)

Binghamton – $2.87 (up two cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.86 (up four cents since last week)

Elmira – $2.84 (up six cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.87 (up one cent since last week)

Rochester – $2.88 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $2.95 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $2.88 (up three cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.95 (no change since last week)

Williamsport, PA – $3.00 (up one cent since last week)

“Last week’s demand estimate is one of the highest since March 2020. A year ago, social distancing restrictions were established that dramatically reduced gas demand. Now, the demand for fuel is in line with the typical spring driving season rates seen pre-pandemic. Continued growth in total domestic supply will likely help to keep pump prices from spiking dramatically.” AAA

You can find the lowest gas prices in the Twin Tiers by using the Twin Tiers Gas Tracker.