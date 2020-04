ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Fire Department and Police Department were called to a structure fire at 515 College Ave. around 3:15 p.m. that was allegedly set by someone.

The 18 News reporter on the scene didn’t see any smoke or fire when she arrived.

Captain John Perrigo of Elmira PD says there was a small fire in the basement that tenants say someone set.

The police department is still interviewing and investigating the cause of the fire, so stick with 18 news on-air and online for the latest.