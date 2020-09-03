Bath Fire Department ‘serves up’ kitchen safety

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are teaming up with the Bath Volunteer Fire Department to support Fire Prevention Week, an annual public awareness campaign promoting home fire safety.

According to the NFPA, Fire Prevention Week is the longest-running public health observance in the United States. It’s in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire—which caused devastating damage in 1871.

State Farm agents are delivering Fire Prevention Week toolkits to more than 2,500 fire departments across the country—including the Bath Volunteer Fire Department. Each toolkit includes brochures, magnets, posters and more.

The fire departments will then share the resources with schools and communities this fall in support of the campaign.

Photo Courtesy: Bath Volunteer Fire Department

This year’s campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” focuses on cooking fire safety. Home cooking fires represent the leading cause of all fires with nearly half (49%) happening in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.

“The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable,” said State Farm Agent Brian McDonald. “These great kits will help our fire departments spread the news to always stay focused when you’re in the kitchen and never leave the kitchen unattended.”

Key messages around this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign will include the following:

Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking; never leave cooking unattended

Keep anything that can catch fire (oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains) at least three feet away from your stovetop.

Be on alert. If you are tired or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

Fire Prevention Week runs Oct. 4-10.