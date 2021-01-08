Bath Mayor shares his experience going to the DC rally

BATH, NY (WETM) – The nation is still recovering from the protests turned siege at our capitol earlier this week. The riots, leaving at least 5 dead, left many Americans wondering how this rally turned so violent.

One of the hundreds of people who went to DC Wednesday for a Trump Rally was Bath Mayor Michael Sweet. He says that he was there to support President Trump but took no part in storming the capital.

“I never thought for once that the election results were going to be overturned, I didn’t go down there for that purpose,” Sweet said. “I went down there because I thought it was gonna be the last opportunity to set eyes on the 45th President, I left 15 or 20 minutes before he finished speaking, but it was hard to hear him from where I was I was on the perimeter. I didn’t want to get involved in the crowd.”

Sweet said that if he had to do it all over again that he would not have made the trip to Washington.

“I thought President Trump was ill-prepared unlike I’ve actually heard him in any rally before,” Sweet said. “I thought he rambled on and to be honest with you there were a number of speakers before.”

You can watch a longer part of the video here.