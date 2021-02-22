Bath names temporary officer-in-charge after police chief’s resignation

BATH, NY (WETM) – Village of Bath leaders named police Investigator Colin Taft as the department’s temporary officer-in-charge after accepting the resignation of Village Police Chief Chad Mullen.

“I think every person wants their replacement to do better than they have done, and I would want my replacement to make this place better as well,” Taft said. “I am honored to have that opportunity.”

Taft said that he has been second in command for roughly six years and it is natural for him to have this role.

“I have held all of the positions and worked here for 15-years, so I think I know what they are all going through, and know what’s in their best interest and the Village of Bath’s interest,” said Taft.

Village Mayor Mike Sweet told the Leader, Right now, I think we are going to determine what we want to do,” said Sweet. “There have been people from the community that has reached out and feel that (the village) could probably go with an administrative officer rather than a chief of police.”

Taft said that he would accept a full time position as the chief if the Village offers him a contract.

“Well, I absolutely love my job as a criminal investigator, and if they don’t choose me, I will be happy to stay right where I am at for the Village of Bath,” Taft said. “If they so choose to hire me as Chief of Police, I look forward to that as well, I just would like to get a contract so I know my benefits are going to carry on.”