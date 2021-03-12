Bath PD announces they will no longer unlock citizens’ car doors

VILLAGE OF BATH, NY (WETM) – According to the Village of Bath Police’s Facebook page, the department will no longer be unlocking people’s cars if they have locked themselves out.

Effective today Bath PD will not be unlocking cars anymore unless a child is trapped inside. Please get AAA and or support local roadside assistance companies. This promotes local business and frees up limited resources to focus on proactive policing. Also, FYI this is standard for almost all other police agencies. Thanks for your understanding as we focus our efforts on making Bath a great place to be.