Bath VA veteran looks back on Korean War on its 70th anniversary

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Today is the 70th anniversary of the Korean War and to honor that, 18 News spoke to a Korean War Veteran.

The retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant, Charles Garber, looked back on the memories of what happened.

He was drafted at 19 and at the age of 87, he remembers how his military service began during the Korean War.

“I knew that at my age I would probably be drafted,” said Garber. “The Korean War stopped fighting but they never declared peace. Technically, we’re still at war.”

He talks about how the nation is still divided with the North bombing a North and South Korean strategic building early June.

Garber also talks about the rejection coming back from the Korean War.

“When we came out of the army, we were not accepted as they were during WW20,” said Garber “Since the war, South Korea has probably advanced technically where they’re on equal with the U.S.”

Even after facing mixed reactions after the Korean War, he says he sees Veterans from all Wars as his brothers and sisters.