Bath Volunteer Fire Department responds to fire at Steuben County Landfill

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the Steuben County Landfill Thursday night.

The department was dispatched for an investigation of heavy black smoke in the area of the landfill around 5:40 p.m. Assistant Chief Mike Fiordo was the first to arrive on the scene and found the landfill was on fire.

Additional tankers were requested from Kanona and Hammondsport. Manpower was also requested from both the Bath VA and Hammondsport due to the high heat.

Personnel from the landfill brought an excavator to dig through the rubbish to get to the fire below the surface.

The fire was declared to be under control at 6:44 p.m. with some smoldering fires needing extinguishing. All units were back in service at 8:54 p.m.