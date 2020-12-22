Beijing Garden in Elmira vandalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Beijing Garden in Elmira is seeking answers after someone vandalized the restaurant’s storefront.

The restaurant has been a staple in the Elmira community for over 35 years. According to Beijing Garden’s Facebook page, the damage occurred between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Windows were shattered, a screen door was broken, and garbage was dumped and scattered across the front of the restaurant.

The vandalism is currently under investigation by the Elmira Police Department. If you witnessed the damage or have any information, contact EPD.