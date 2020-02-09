Benefit for the Brimmer family and baby Carter

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Over 300 locals came together to support the “Chin Up Carter” benefit for baby Carter and the Brimmer family at the Elbow Room today.

Carter was born with Pierre Robin Sequence, a condition in which the infant has a smaller-than-normal jaw and underdeveloped tongue. This makes it hard for Carter to eat and breathe.

Right after he was born, Carter was taken straight to the Arnot NICU. Three days later, he was air-lifted to a NICU in Buffalo for specialty care.

Sarah Brimmer, mother of Carter says the distance wasn’t easy.

“Tough because we have a three-year-old at home also,” said Brimmer. “He spends a lot of time here with the three-year-old, and I spend a lot of time in Buffalo with Carter. And we just try and… We literally live one day at a time.”

At the benefit, there were numerous fundraisers from gift baskets to door raffles.

The Elbow Room was packed with a huge crowd of people coming to support baby Carter and his family.

A committee of friends and family came together to host the “Chin Up Carter” event. They met three times with Kim Haskins leading the meetings.

Haskins says the planning was very smooth since the community was very easy to work with.

The Brimmer family says they are thankful for all the donations from local businesses and the community.

“A great community that we have. We are lucky,” said Brimmer.

18 News will continue to bring updates on baby Carter.