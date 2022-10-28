ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Burgers are a heavily debated topic in the Twin Tiers with several top-notch burgers sold throughout the region. The list below includes the top 10 burgers in the Twin Tiers strictly according to Yelp… so you can forward them your complaints.
- Butcher’s Son – Corning
- Maybe Baby Burgers – Bath
- Maria’s Tavern – Watkins Glen
- Woodhouse Stadium Grill – Corning
- Burgers and Beer – Corning
- Lisa’s Place – Waverly
- Bluestone Brewing – South Waverly
- Beef’s – Horseheads
- Burgers and Beer – Hammondsport
- Hand and Foot – Corning
The process of selection was Chemung County, NY was entered into the search on October 28, 2022. The list above is the businesses that came up as the top 10 that were not paid sponsorships. How did Yelp do? Did they cover the places you like best? Let us know in the comment section of the Facebook post and we may create a poll of the places you like best.