Bradford, Tioga County move into green reopening phase
Gov Wolf, Sec Levine and PEMA directory announcing counties moving to new phase of reopening

Bike sales skyrocketing at a local bike shop from COVID-19 pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Bike sales are on the rise at Kingsbury’s Cyclery with the busiest springtime sales in about 40 years according to the owner.

The owner, Paul Kingsbury, said if you’re looking to a buy a bike, now might be the time before bikes run out.

“We still have a decent supply of road bikes but like rail to trail style bikes and mountain bikes we’re almost out,” said Kingsbury. “And those are the most popular bikes.”

He believes he’s seeing an increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kingsbury said he’s seeing families that are looking for things to do to get out, get some fresh air and peace of mind. So they come to the store to find a ride.

In fact, he had a 64-year-old customer from North Carolina visit the store after he bought one from Kingsbury’s Cyclery 35 years ago.

He’s estimating that he won’t see new bikes in the store until August.

