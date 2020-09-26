Bikers raised over $1,000 for suicide awareness

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – September is suicide awareness month and local bikers came together to raise awareness for suicide prevention today at noon. The event raised over $1,000 towards Steuben County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Community members met at Arkport Cycles in Hornell and rode about 75 miles to Mossy Bank State Park. Registration started at 10:30 a.m. and the ride started at 12:00 p.m.

The Bikers Against Sexual Child Abuse Motorcycle Club or B.A.S.C.A. MC hosted this event, alongside the Steuben County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

The Regional President of B.A.S.C.A. MC, Dennis Contreras, said he wants to spread suicide awareness because it affects him and his bikers directly.

“I lost a son in 2006, and a friend of mine lost their son,” said Contreras. “About five years ago. Suicide is something that’s not talked about enough, the community needs to raise awareness, we need to help them understand that it you know people struggle.”

