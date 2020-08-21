Black bear spotted in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Horseheads community could “bear-ly” contain their excitement Thursday night.

A black bear was seen making its way around Horseheads before climbing up a tree on Grand Central Ave.

Officials from the Horseheads Police Department and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) had the street blocked off to traffic before helping the bear back to safety.

According to NYSDEC, black bears are well established across the Southern Tier—with approximately 6,000-8,000 black bears in open hunting areas throughout the state.

But what do you do when you come across a bear? NYSDEC says to remain calm and keep a couple of things in mind to prevent a human-bear conflict: