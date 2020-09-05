Black Lives Matter Unity March at Mansfield University

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — Members of the Mansfield University community came together as one for a Black Lives Matter Unity March through campus on Friday.

The peaceful and socially-distant event was put together by Mansfield University’s Diversity and Inclusion Council.

Participants had to sign in for the event at a tent on Elliott Lawn for contact tracing purposes and face masks were required.

Poster boards were available to make signs for the march while the university’s marching band performed on the lawn.

Before the march kicked off, multiple speakers shared messages of unity.