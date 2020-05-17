Body of missing canoeist 27-year-old Daniel Manganaro found

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The body of 27-year-old Daniel Manganaro of Chemung county was recovered around 10:15 a.m. Saturday by State Police and Sheriffs Marine Patrol.

Manganaro was reported missing Apr. 19 after a canoeing trip with another person. The official search ended Apr. 25.

The New York State Police Underwater Recovery team returned to the search at the middle of the lake for his body Saturday.

With additional cable length purchased by the Manganaro family, state police and sheriffs marine patrol secured his body.

He was brought to the command post at Severne Point and identified by his parents and family.

Sheriff Ronald Spike said the family can now have some closure now that Daniel has been found.