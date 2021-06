WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was found dead after suffering from what Watkins Glen police are calling a “medical emergency” at South Seneca Marina.

Officials were called to the marina around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When they arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male under the dock and recovered his body from the water.

The victim’s name has yet to be released. The Watkins Glen Police Department is asking anyone with information to give them a call at (607) 535-7883.