Boil water order for Victory Village Mobile Home Park

TOWN OF ERWIN, NY (WETM) – The Hornell District Office issued a boil water order to the Victory Village Mobile Home Park due to low water pressure.

They advise residents to boil their water or purchase bottled water until further notice.

Victory Village Mobile Home Park released a statement:

“Management is aware of the water pressure issue and has deployed all resources to try to solve the problem. We are working closely with the Health Department, engineers, contractors, and leak detection companies to locate and solve the problem. In the meantime, we have been providing bottled water to all residents free of charge. The health and wellbeing of our residents is of the utmost importance.”

The New York State Department of Health said, “New York’s water pressure standards for public water system​s exist to ensure there is sufficient capacity for normal use and to ensure contaminants do not enter the distribution system. A meeting is scheduled for tomorrow to continue discussions as to why this occurred and how it will be remediated.”