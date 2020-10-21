Bond approved for Campbell Fire Department to purchase local church

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Voters in the Campbell Fire District voted Tuesday to approve a bond to purchase a local church.

Fire officials say the vote was 133 to 44 in favor of the bond.

The bond was approved for the Campbell Fire Department to purchase the Campbell Missionary Alliance Church located at 8766 State Route 415.

“It means a lot. The existing building is pretty much move-in ready for us. It was like it was built for us,” Pete Davidson said. “The existing church is not going to be torn down whatsoever. We are just going to add on truck bays.”

Davidson said the next step is to receive the bond and make the offer on the property. It is then up to the state to approve the sale. There is no word yet as to when that could happen.

