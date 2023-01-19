BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey announced that he will retire this fall and not seek reelection.

According to his office, Ondrey has practiced law for 40 years and served Bradford County in various positions for the last 21 years. He also previously served as Assistant District Attorney.

“It has been my pleasure to serve Bradford County for these 20-plus years and will continue to be my honor to do so until the end of my term,” Ondrey said in his announcement. “I thank the members of law enforcement and the community for their assistance over these years. My goal was to restore trust to the office after the unfortunate events leading to the resignation of the prior District Attorney and I believe that I have accomplished that.”

Ondrey was appointed as DA in June 2021 and later elected in November 2021. He took the place of former DA Chad Salsman, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced for intimidation, promoting prostitution, and obstruction of justice charges. He was later disbarred.