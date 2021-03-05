Brother of late Nick Tracy brings loved ones together in a safe and creative way

(WETM)- Last Sunday, 31-year-old Nicholas Tracy was killed after his girlfriend Brittany Carlson allegedly ran him over with a car. It was a scene that Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker called “gruesome.”

Today, Tracy’s brother, Phil, is honoring his loved one by hosting a twelve-hour video game stream to give friends and family a socially distanced space to share stories and donate to the funeral costs.

“It’s the one thing that I knew that I could do that,” Phil said. “I won’t say it will make a difference, but something that will help everybody start to cope.”

Because COVID is still is an active threat, gathering like this is Phil’s way to bring everyone together safely.

“Let’s unite everybody who loved Nick into one place where we can just have a good time and be safe as well,” Phil said.

This is not the first time that Phil has lost a sibling. Eight years ago, his brother Josh passed away. Phil said that he was able to pay for his older brother’s funeral costs, but this time he turned to the public for help. Phil was shocked by the amount of support that came his way.

“There [are] people that from out of state, from across the country, have donated,” Phil shared. “I’ve gotten messages from people who have donated who said, ‘I don’t know you or your brother but, I saw you on the news, or I heard about you through a friend, and I just want to let you know that I want to help.”

Tracy is grateful for the support that has poured in but says the important thing is that his brother’s memory lives on for his son.

“What’s the most important thing about healing though is that we don’t forget he is always going to be here,” Phil said pointing to his heart. “Just like he is always going to be in the hearts of everybody else, so that’s the most important thing don’t let Elliot, his son, forget about him because that’s his dad.”