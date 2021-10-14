Campbell benefit to support 6-year-old girl diagnosed with terminal cancer

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The Campbell community is coming together to support Lillee Bronson, a 6-year-old girl given up to nine months to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Referred to by her loved ones as “Lillee Bean,” Lillee was diagnosed with metastatic osteosarcoma back in December of 2020. She received chemotherapy and underwent several procedures; however, her doctors said her disease is no longer responding to the treatments.
To help support her family, the Campbell community is holding a benefit for Lillee at the Campbell American Legion Field on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The benefit will include live music, food, raffles, face painting and more.
Ticket Information:
- General Admission: $10
- Children 5-10: $5
- Children 4 & Under: Free
Advanced Tickets:
- David — (607) 684-7433
- Erika — (607) 684-8664
- Cheryl — (607) 684-3102