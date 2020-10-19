Campbell residents to vote on purchase of new fire station

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM)- The Campbell Volunteer Fire Department would like to remind the residents of Campbell, that the Campbell Fire District will be holding a vote to approve a bond to purchase the Campbell Christian Missionary Alliance Church.

The vote will take place on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Campbell fire station. The station is located at 4795 Church Street, Campbell NY 14821.

The Campbell Christian Missionary Alliance Church that the fire district may purchase depending on the vote is located at 8766 State Route 415, Campbell, NY 14821.