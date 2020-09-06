Car engulfed in flames on I-86 just outside Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A car was fully engulfed in flames on I-86 just outside of Bath around 10 a.m. this morning.

18 News learned about the car through a viewer tip and picture sent in from Facebook.

“There is a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on I- 86 just outside of Bath,” Darlene Melissa, viewer.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said there were no injuries, but the person who bought the Chrysler Pacifica in Elmira from a private person was transporting it home to Pennsylvania when it caught on fire. He calls the car a total loss and the driver was ticketed for an unregistered and uninsured car.

