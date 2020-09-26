Car seat safety event held outside Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Health Department and Healthy Families partnered to host a car seat safety event running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Funds for car seats were provided by New York State.

Sergeant Matthew Sorge said he hopes to help the community understand what a safe car seat installment looks like and wants to make sure families are safer leaving than when they stop by.

“It’s important for the community just to educate them and the main point is the child leaves safer than it came in,” said Sorge. “So if the child is growing out of their seat if they’re over the height or weight limit we’re gonna get them a new seat if there’s anything wrong with the seat you come in with, we’re gonna get you a new seat.”

He says they can provide the car seat safety service at anytime if you submit a car seat application.

Click here for the link to that car seat application.

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on instagram for local updates.