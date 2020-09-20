Car show with vintage to luxury vehicles in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Car lovers are going out to a car show hosted at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sayre. The event is taking place from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Electric Sunshine Band is playing live music for event goers, and there will also be a 50-50 drawing. About 40 cars from vintage to luxury vehicles lined the parking lot by 2 p.m.

The even planner, Trisha Burns, said they had a good turnout of cars.

“Last week we had about 15 to 20 cars and then all of a sudden today my phone’s blowing up with people wanting to register, so I’m happy with the turnout,” said Burns. “I’ve been in this position for about a year here and really trying to grow the VFW for the veterans.”

Sunday’s event was free for the community to stop by. Locals displayed cars of all makes and models.

Masks and social distancing is advised.

