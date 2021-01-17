Chamberlain Acres winter farmer’s market amid pandemic

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chamberlain Acres winter farmers market is still going strong amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The farmers market runs every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. year-round.

People filled the greenhouse right at the start of the farmers market at 11 a.m. to buy local goods. By 11:20, the whole parking area was filled with cars.

One local farmer, Liz Martin, from Muddy Fingers Farm, said she had 60% less product this summer, but had a good fall harvest ready for the market. She tells 18 News what has changed for the market amid the pandemic.

“Well like everything in life, it’s been different than it has in the past,” said Martin. “But still lots of great food to eat and still lots of great people here at the market selling food. We all just mask up and we come in and enjoy the shopping and go home and eat some local food.”



And Martin emphasizes the importance of local businesses and food and encourages people to take advantage of the local resources in our community.

————————————————————–

