ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Check Out Hunger 2023 Campaign is coming back this weekend.

Check Out Hunger is an annual community-wide fundraiser at local grocery stores to collect donations to help with hunger in the area arranged by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Donations can be make at check out for $2, $3, or $5.

Shoppers can help by donating to the following stores through the following dates.

Jubilee Foods: Sunday, January 15th – Saturday, February 25th (Horseheads)

Save-A-Lot: Sunday, January 15th – Saturday, February 25th (Elmira)

Tops Friendly Markets: Sunday, January 15th – Saturday, February 4th (Ithaca, Bath, Corning, Watkins Glen and two Elmira locations)

In 2022, Check Out Hunger provided more than 669,880 meals to our neighbors in need throughout the Southern Tier. For more information or to donate online go to The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s Website.